The KFC Foundation has granted London-based non-profit East Bernstadt Independent School District, a public K-8 school district, a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team at 411 West Highway 80, London, KY 40741.
East Bernstadt Independent is extremely excited about this wonderful news.
“We are so grateful to the KFC Foundation for this generous Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, which will help our organization expand our music program and provide new opportunities to our students,” said Vicki Jones, Superintendent, East Bernstadt Independent.
- Kentucky Fried Wishes is a community-based grant program funded by the KFC Foundation that empowers eligibleteam members at KFC restaurants to make a tangible impact on their local communities by nominating non-profit organizations doing meaningful work. This year the KFC Foundation has granted $500,000 in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 50 deserving non-profit organizations across the country.
“The vision of the Kentucky Fried Wishes program is to empower KFC restaurant employees to give back to the communities they serve and build lasting relationships with organizations they are passionate about,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director, KFC Foundation. “We’re proud to grant half a million dollars in wishes to 50 non-profits across the country this year.”
East Bernstadt strives to develop well-rounded students with varied opportunities that will enable them to be productive citizens. Many students do not have opportunities outside of school to explore music and develop skills that will open careers up in this area. The school district has limited resources available for music but a new music teacher that is eager to offer music education to students. The money will enable her to purchase instruments, music resources, and other instructional materials. She has been teaching music in school for over 10 years and has set many new goals for the students to work toward.
Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from round-up fundraising and its annual donation program, a voluntary program where KFC franchisees elect to contribute a portion of their restaurant sales of Secret Recipe Fries to engage in and support the Foundation’s initiatives.
The Kentucky Fried Wishes program is one of the five charitable programs that the KFC Foundation offers eligible team members at KFC restaurants across the United States.
To be eligible for Kentucky Fried Wishes and any of the KFC Foundation’s charitable assistance programs, team members must work at a KFC restaurant in the U.S. that is participating in the KFC Foundation’s 2022 Annual Donation Program.
