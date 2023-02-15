The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of London with a 2022 Liability Grant for $3,000.
KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.
“It is our pleasure to help our members improve the quality of life for the people who live and work in their city,” KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney said. “The sidewalk repairs London city officials will make with these funds will continue to keep their community safe.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
