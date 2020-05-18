TRI-COUNTY — Knox and Whitley counties have both reported new cases of COVID-19.
The Knox County Health Department reported its eighth case on Friday.
The health department was notified of the positive test Friday and said it was beginning to track and contact the individuals who had had close contact with the individual. No demographics were given for the case.
The seventh case was reported last week in the county. It was a child, but the Knox County Health Department did not release the child's age.
The other six cases in Knox have all recovered.
Whitley County reported its 11th case on Sunday. It was the first case reported in the county in the last week.
One case remains active in the county, while the other 10 have recovered.
Laurel County has not reported a new case since May 8 and stands at 21 cases. Four cases remain active.
Fifteen of the Laurel cases have recovered while two died.
