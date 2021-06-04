These bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
The voluntary recall includes the Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 41573-71252, and only products that were purchased before May 25, 2021. See the picture accompanying this story.
Kroger says all affected products were pulled from their deli cases on May 22, 2021, and relaunched on May 27, 2021, with the correct labels.
The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.
Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.
Anyone who has questions or needs more information may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.
