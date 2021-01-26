LAUREL COUNTY – The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident located on I-75 near the 30-mile marker in Laurel County on Monday.
Upon arrival and though investigation officers learned that a 2015 Chevy passenger car operated by 38-year-old Laura Meadors of Richmond was traveling south on I-75 when she struck a concrete barrier. That impact caused her to spin out and be hit by a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 41-year-old Jaru Young of Norcross, Georgia.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, and all involved parties was wearing seatbelts at the time of collision.
Meadors was transported to a nearby hospital for with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted for around 3 hours to US 25 as clean-up crews worked to clean debris from the roadway. A hazmat team assisted in the cleanup of ruptured fuel tanks on the tractor-trailer.
Assisting on scene: CVE Sgt. Derek Cundiff, West Knox Fire Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance Inc., Laurel Co Rescue, and Environmental clean-up Eco Tech USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.