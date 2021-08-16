MANCHESTER, Ky. – At approximately 5:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police London Post was notified by Clay County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Pleasant Grove Loop Road in Clay County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Clay County 911 was notified of a possible shooting incident involving Jason L. Taylor, 41 years old, of Manchester and Brandon L. Smith, 21 years old, of Manchester.
During the investigation, it was determined Taylor had made threats to come to the residence where Smith was residing, intending to cause harm. Taylor arrived armed with a firearm and made entry into the residence.
Once inside, Smith and Taylor exchanged gunshots. During the incident, Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
During the gunfire, a female (identity not being released at this time), sustained a gunshot wound as well. She was taken by Clay County EMS to Saint Joseph Hospital in London where she is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Taylor was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Post 11 Detective Jordan Hopkins. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Clay County EMS and Clay County Coroner’s Office.
