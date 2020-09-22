FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Kentucky State Police are warning residents about two scams making the rounds in the state after being contacted by concerned citizens about them and urge people to get in touch with the attorney general’s office.
One involves telephone calls from someone claiming to work for AT&T. The scammers advise callers that if they would send $1,000 via eBay cards, theirs monthly bill would be lower. After sending the payment, the person being called would then qualify for other discounts, if more eBay cards were sent.
The second telephone call scam is similar, but this time the person claimed to work for Amazon. They requested money to be sent via Google Play cards.
Both scams have been reported to the KSP Post in Madisonville but could be taking place in other parts of the state as well.
The Kentucky State Police would like to remind everyone to never share your social security number or other personal information online or by phone. Also, and more importantly, the KSP says legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards or any other prepaid card.
If you have been contacted, state police urge you to contact the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Consumer Protection Office at (888) 432-9257. You can also fill out a complaint form online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/ScamReport.
