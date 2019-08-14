LONDON – Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing London woman.
On Thursday, August 1 at approximately 2:20 p.m., KSP Post 11, London was notified of a missing person from Sherry Street in London.
Olivia N. Broughton, 24, of London reportedly left her residence on Sunday, July 13, at approximately noon and she has not been seen or heard from since.
Broughton is described as white female with black hair, 4-foot, 11-inches tall with green eyes and tattoos on her right hand.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
