One resolution calls Kentucky Baptists to be faithful to the Great Commission found in Matthew 28:16-20 by working together “to reach the 1,728,681 households in Kentucky with the gospel of Jesus Christ by the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.” The Gospel to Every Home initiative has been set forward by Kentucky Baptist leaders to accomplish the task.
Messengers spent significant time speaking to a resolution aimed at acting and praying “to see an end to the scourge of legalized abortion in our state and nation.” While the resolution passed, multiple concerns were expressed.
Clay Hall, a messenger from Lake City Baptist in Grand Rivers, spoke against the resolution. “We may say this is murder, but we don’t act like it,” he said.
Hall added, “Kentucky Baptists, this resolution does not go far enough. We need the courage to go further. Look to God to take the next step to love our pre-born neighbor as we love ourselves and lead the way to actually abolish abortion in Kentucky.”
Committee on Resolutions Chairman Jay Ingram responded to Hall’s opposition. “One of the key points in resolution 4 is that Kentucky Baptists want to celebrate and pray for an eventual banning of all abortion in our commonwealth and in our country. But, in the meantime, we also want to celebrate any victory for life.
“While we all pray and hope for a day when it would be completely abolished, this resolution states we would celebrate with any legislator who stands for pro-life issues and that we would celebrate any incremental victory in the pro-life campaign,” he said.
Several other timely issues, such as racism, policing and a pastor’s right to administer biblical counsel, particularly in dealing with issues of sexual orientation and gender identity, were also addressed through resolutions.
The racism resolution relies heavily on the authority of Scripture to “extend heartfelt empathy and gentleness to one another as we seek to better understand, explore, and resolve tensions related to ongoing racial strife.”
Affirming the resolution on policing, Kentucky Baptists “pledge to submit to and pray for governing authorities who are promoting good, protecting citizens, and punishing wrongdoers.”
It goes on to encourage governing authorities to “recruit, hire, and provide ongoing training of law enforcement officers.” The closing paragraph calls on governing authorities to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions.
Resolutions are submitted to the KBC Committee on Resolutions each year, reviewed by the committee and are presented at the yearly convention. A motion was passed at this year’s meeting for the resolutions to be posted on Kentucky Today before the annual meeting.
The full text of each of the passed resolutions is available on the KBC website.
Ky. Baptists approve resolutions on evangelism, racism, abortion and more
- By BRANDON PORTER Kentucky Today
-
-
