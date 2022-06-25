LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Pro-life Kentucky leaders are celebrating the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health — the Friday ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, sending the issue of abortion back to the states.
"Kentucky Baptists are rejoicing over the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," said Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. "We are grateful that the lives of thousands of innocent children in Kentucky will now be spared, and we will continue to walk alongside mothers and fathers to help their families thrive."
Harold Best, president of the KBC, said the Dobbs decision was a "victory for life and the defense of the unborn."
"May we be encouraged by this decision and continue to pray and labor to do all that we can do to celebrate life as a gift of God and do all that we can to ensure all lives are treated with dignity, respect and protection," added Best, who also serves as pastor of Burlington Baptist Church.
David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, said Friday was a historic one for human dignity and the rule of law.
"Roe v. Wade was egregiously wrong, poorly reasoned, and patently unjust—it’s reversal means that Kentucky will once again be able to protect living preborn children, enact commonsense medical safeguards for women and better ensure the integrity of the medical profession," Walls said.
Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association, noted that the work of upholding the value of life is just beginning.
"This November, every Kentucky voter will have the chance to stand up for our pro-life values and vote Yes for Life," Wuchner said. "This pro-life constitutional amendment is critical to guaranteeing we don’t fall victim to another tragedy of judicial activism like Roe here in Kentucky. Voting yes on constitutional amendment two is our opportunity ensure no judge puts his own politics above the will of the people and invents a right to abortion in our commonwealth."
Walls added that today is a new day in Kentucky, bringing with it great responsibility.
"There is more work to be done and Kentuckians—through pregnancy help centers, their local churches, and as individuals—can, and must, lead in forging a culture of life in America," Walls said.
The Commonwealth Policy Center applauded the decision and agrees with the majority opinion that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."
"The Court's landmark ruling to overturn Roe turns the page on a dark chapter in American history marked by convenience disposal of tens of millions of healthy pre-born human lives," said CPC Executive Director Richard Nelson. "While this ruling does not automatically end abortion, it takes the issue out of the hands of the federal government and restores authority to the states to decide their own abortion policy."
Gray and Best also encouraged prayer for individuals and organizations who may be impacted by aggressive or harmful responses to Friday's ruling.
"We pray for the safety of the justices, of pregnancy resource centers and of churches," Gray said. "May we, as Kentucky Baptists, be agents of healing in our fractured nation."
To learn more about Constitutional Amendment Two and the Yes for Life campaign, visit yesforlifeky.com.
