London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.