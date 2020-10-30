In November 2017, Rene A. Boucher tackled Paul for leaving yard debris near the two neighbors’ property line and blowing leaves on to Boucher’s property.
He hurled himself headfirst into Paul’s lower back, according to court records. The impact broke six of Paul’s ribs, including three that split completely in half.
While Boucher was originally charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in Warren District Court, that case was dismissed after Boucher was indicted on federal charges of assaulting a member of Congress, to which he pleaded guilty, and ended up serving eight months in federal prison, followed by six months home confinement.
Paul also filed suit in Warren Circuit Court and, after a three-day trial, the jury issued a verdict awarding Paul $7,834.82 for his medical expenses; $200,000 for his pain and suffering; and $375,000 in punitive damages, for a total of $582,834.82.
Boucher appealed the award to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, in which he claimed the damage claims were unverified and should be overturned.
The three-judge appellate panel, said, “We disagree. Boucher could have raised his ‘verification’ argument at trial. He did not. Accordingly, the circuit court committed no error in rejecting it; his argument was unpreserved, and he was not at liberty to raise it in a post-judgment motion.”
In their opinion, the Court of Appeals noted, “Paul’s treating physicians and medical experts who testified regarding the extent of his injuries validated his complaints, agreeing his injuries were substantial enough to warrant hospitalization. Further, they testified Paul’s repeated bouts of pneumonia, which had resulted from his injuries, had permanently impaired his lung capacity and rendered him susceptible to future infection, and that Paul’s coughing fits – caused by the repeated bouts of pneumonia – had ultimately led to the formation of his inguinal hernia.
“Paul needed assistance getting out of bed. He was unable to engage in substantial physical activity for approximately four months after the attack. He testified that while he can perform most of his pre-injury activities now, he performs them differently because he lacks a full range of mobility in his upper body, his ribs are shorter on the left side and he suffers from intermittent spells of pain – particularly when bending over or with cold weather.
“Paul’s experts also testified that, due to his age, his rib fractures will likely heal with deformities that he will be able to see and feel (i.e., 'knuckles'), and his ribs are more susceptible to being broken. Apart from that, Paul testified he is reminded of the attack and experiences anxiety when he suffers from the recurring pain in his chest, or when he is in his own backyard."
However, the Kentucky Supreme Court denied a motion for discretionary review of the decision of the Court of Appeals, meaning the lower court ruling stands.
