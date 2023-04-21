FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Election officials are reminding Kentuckians that Monday is the registration deadline to be able to take part in the May 16 primary election, in which the state’s Constitutional Officers will appear on the ballot.
Those offices include the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. Other than the Governor and Secretary of State races, the other four positions are considered open, as the current office-holders are seeking another elected position.
In addition, there will be a special election to fill the 28th District State Senate seat, which was left vacant when Republican Ralph Alvarado resigned to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. The 28th District includes Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery counties, as well as part of Fayette County.
Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning a voter can only cast a ballot for candidates of the party in which they are registered. The deadline to change party affiliation was December 31, 2022.
While you can register in person at your county clerk’s office, the easiest way to do it is by going to the website www.GoVoteKY.com.There, you can not only register for the first time, but you can also check your voter registration, making sure that your name, address, phone number, email and social security number are listed and correct.
A reminder for younger potential voters is that those who will turn 18 on or before Tuesday, November 7, 2023, which is the date of the General Election, can register now in order to vote in the Kentucky May Primary even at 17 years old.
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, the state’s Chief Election Official, notes: “As Kentucky grows politically polarized, primary elections become increasingly important. Register to vote by next Monday’s 4pm (local time) deadline – visit govote.ky.gov and ensure your voice will be heard.”
The portal is open now to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply online is Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Go to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/.
In person, excused absentee voting is available during regular county clerks’ office business hours between May 3-10, while in-person no excuse early voting is available May 11-13. Early voting locations in each county are also available at www.GoVoteKY.com.
