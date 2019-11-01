MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced work is set to begin in November to widen Interstate 75 through Laurel County. The nearly $70 million project expands one of the state’s primary transportation arteries and supports Gov. Matt Bevin’s commitment to enhance roadway safety while creating opportunities for economic growth along the I-75 corridor.
When completed, this section of I-75 will grow from four to six lanes and connect two adjacent segments of existing six-lane traffic. The new segment runs from just south of KY 909 to London, covering about 7.29 miles of roadway.
“Kentucky is literally paving the way for safer travel and more efficient transportation of goods and services,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “These additional lanes will reduce travel times, unlock opportunities for southeastern Kentucky businesses and connect Kentuckians to what matters most to them.”
Planned improvements include widening between mile points 40.7 and 48, adding two new bridges on U.S. 25 over the interstate and adding truck climbing lanes at a steep grade in the roadway near Woods Creek Lake Dam.
Once completed, the project will create a stretch of continuous six-lane interstate from Cincinnati to London, providing motorists a seamless high-speed corridor that serves several key roadways in southeastern Kentucky, including U.S. 25, KY 80, KY 30 and the Hal Rogers Parkway.
Additional work is underway in southern Laurel County to widen I-75 from four to six lanes between mile points 29.1 and 33.2. That project is scheduled to end in June 2021.
ATS Construction was awarded the contract. The project’s start date is Monday, November 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.