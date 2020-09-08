Fifty-two of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, seven of which were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 1 month old.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Unfortunately, we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”
The total cases of COVID-19 since the first one was confirmed on March 6 now stands at 53,064 in Kentucky, while the number of deaths remains at 996.
“I’ll take any day we’re not announcing new deaths, but we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend,” he said. “We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let’s recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here.”
The governor also expressed his wishes that everyone is enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend and doing it as safely as possible.
“On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great, their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere,” Beshear stated. “This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic.”
“We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times. I hope you’ll join me on this Labor Day in thanking all of the essential workers who are sacrificing for the common good. Remember, the best way to show people you care about them is to mask up, keep social distance, keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer and follow the other guidelines to keep us safe.”
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus is 503, with 130 of them in intensive care. There have been at least 927,819 COVID-19 tests administered in Kentucky, and the positivity rate is now 4.34 percent, up slightly from the 4.22 percent on Sunday, based on a seven-day rolling average. At least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
Dr. Steven Stack, the State Public Health Commissioner, praised Kentuckians for their commitment to blunting further spread of the coronavirus.
“Citizens of our Commonwealth are demonstrating this concern for others by wearing face coverings when going out in public, keeping a social distance of at least six feet and thorough hand-washing,” Dr. Stack said. “What troubles me is what we might see in two or three weeks and beyond if people don’t follow guidance, including limiting crowds to 10 people or under and congregating less frequently.”
He referred to a report provided each week from the White House to each state and territory. The Aug. 30 report identified 14 “red” counties, where the highest number of new cases were observed. The report, which is usually posted on Mondays, is delayed this week until Tuesday due to Labor Day.
“We need to look at the 106 other counties as ‘smoldering,’” said Dr. Stack. “Just because we don’t live, work or visit a red county, doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. All it takes is one event that brings a lot of people together to cause an outbreak and become a ‘red’ county. COVID-19 has a spectrum of impacts, ranging from the inconvenience of quarantine, to more severe consequences such as prolonged illness for many, hospitalization for some and death for the most vulnerable.”
You can see other key updates, actions and more information on the Beshear administration’s response to the coronavirus at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor says his next scheduled press briefing will be Tuesday at 4 p.m.
