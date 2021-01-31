Somerset — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) continues to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout their 11-county service area, following state and federal guidance as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients. The hospital has announced that as of February 1, 2021 it will expand its visitor policy at the main campus, all facilities, and Lake Cumberland Physician Practices:
- Patients will be allowed one WELL visitor per day, including one companion for ambulatory appointments and one support person for labor & delivery patients. Again, we ask our community to limit visitors to one person, per day.
- All visitors must be 12 years of age or older.
- All visitors will be required to wear a mask, at all times, while within the facility.
- Visitors who have symptoms of COVID-19 including signs of respiratory infection or flu, new loss of taste or smell, or who have had close contact with a person who is positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19 should NOT enter Lake Cumberland facilities.
- Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
- Please continue to utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as possible.
- Visitors are not allowed for hospitalized patients between 9 PM and 6 AM.
- LCRH will compassionately evaluate exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis such as those needed for end-of-life care and patients with dementia or other forms of altered mental status.
Patients and visitors should still use the entrances located in the Main Lobby – the circle drive and garage entrance will both now be open - and ER. The basement level entrance is reserved for staff only at this time.
“As the region’s healthcare provider, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has executed its emergency operations plan for the past eleven months, fighting COVID-19 on the front lines each and every day,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker shared. “We hope that our team and our community sees this news, along with the vaccine, as great steps forward in resuming normal operations at the hospital, our practices, and facilities. We understand how important it is for our patients to have support from family and loved ones, no matter what they come to our facilities for and we are excited to again allow visitors in this capacity.”
For ongoing updates and any changes to these new policies, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/Coronavirus and the LCRH Facebook page at Facebook.com/LakeCumberlandHospital.
