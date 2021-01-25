MANCHESTER, Ky. – Department of Highways District 11 advises the traveling public that a section of KY 296 (mile point 1.6) will have a lane closure on Tuesday, January 26 due to water line repairs.
The lane closure will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to be alert for work crews.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
