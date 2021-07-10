MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a lane closure is set for a portion of KY 1956 (Somerset Road – Old KY 80) at MP 7.2 in Laurel County beginning Tuesday, July 13.
The lane closure is necessary to construct a right turn lane into Colony Elementary School, and the work is expected to conclude by Friday, July 30. Temporary traffic signals will be in place, and work hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.