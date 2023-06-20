The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a lane closure on KY 490 (mile point 11.5) at the Laurel/Rockcastle County line on Wednesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The lane closure will be controlled by flaggers and is necessary to allow crews to perform a bridge inspection.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
