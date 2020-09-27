MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have lane closures on I-75 northbound and southbound (mile point 14.5) in Whitley County on Tuesday, September 29.
Work schedule is below:
- The I-75 northbound bridge’s slow lane will be closed at mile point 14.5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
- The I-75 southbound bridge’s slow lane will be closed at mile point 14.5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
The lane closures will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of each bridge’s structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on each bridge.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
