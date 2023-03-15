School-related sports is a big deal in Laurel County and board members discussed how moving middle school athletes to high school levels could limit middle school sports.
Board member Brice Hicks brought up the issue during Monday’s bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County School Board. Hicks said moving middle school athletes up to the high school ranks could be detrimental to the middle school sports programs.
“That’s limiting the middle schools for their players,” Hicks said.
Other board members and School Board Attorney Conrad Cessna weighed in with their comments, stating that the no-contact sports were the basis of that ruling.
Board member Ed Jones said in order for students to move up to the high school level, they had to be in the same school zone. Joe Karr illustrated that by saying, “if you live here, you have to play here.”
In the overall picture, however, Cessna said the KHSAA had the final say over such rulings.
Board members approved hiring Sherman Carter Barnhardt as architects for the artificial turf on the baseball/softball fields at the two county high schools. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said two bids had been received and the recommendation was for Sherman Carter Barnhardt because they had overseen the artificial turf for both high school football fields.
An update on construction projects was also presented by David Jackson and Ray Vaske, project managers for the projects at Laurel County Day Treatment renovation, cafeteria expansion at North Laurel High and media center and library expansion at South Laurel High. The Day Treatment facility is entering Phase II, which will feature the expanded dining area and will attach to the recently completed project. The construction of both high schools is going well, they also reported.
Using funds from an insurance pay-off of a wrecked bus is benefitting the county. Board members voted last meeting to purchase a new school bus, and approved purchasing a small special needs bus during Monday’s meeting. Bennett said the new bus would be paid for from the insurance settlement on the wrecked bus, thus not costing the district any money.
The Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Teachers of the Year and the South Laurel Middle School dance team were recognized for their achievements before the school board members and school administrators.
Other actions included:
• Approved creating a Special Needs Assistant at Hazel Green Elementary and one at Camp Ground Elementary as well as a certified counselor at the Laurel County Day Treatment.
• Approved re-creating a Family Resource Center secretary at London Elementary, Special Needs Assistant at Johnson Elementary, Preschool Assistant at Hazel Green and an Academic Interventionist for the school district.
