The North Laurel Middle School 8th grade team received a grand escort into town after taking the 13th Region Championship title in January and KBC State Championship this weekend, and their accomplishments were recognized before the Laurel County School Board on Monday night.
Coaches and team members gathered in the Central Office meeting room to receive certificates of appreciation for their championship. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the team finished their season with an undefeated 31-0 record and won the 13th Region Championship.
“They have a 3.7 team GPA,” Bennett added.
The board members also recognized staff of Sublimity Elementary for their test scores, with those members presented with certificates as well. Sublimity is the 5th highest ranking elementary school in the state from the test scores and was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Laurel County Schools performed exceptionally well in last year’s testing, with three schools listed among the top in the state of the overall elementary rating. Principal Kristine Thomas and staff accepted the honor on behalf of all staff and students.
Architect Ray Vaske and Project Manager David Jackson gave updates on current projects. The Laurel County Day Treatment is entering Phase 3 of its renovation with Vaske presenting slides showing the ongoing progress.
The cafeteria expansion at North Laurel High and renovations at South Laurel High were also shown, with Vaske and Jackson also presenting the drawings of the two auxiliary gyms to board members. Both auxiliary buildings are located near the existing gyms, both of which also have entrances directly to the football fields.
“This is the super deluxe model,” said Bennett. “These will have so many benefits — a locker room for visiting teams, a multi-purpose area that can be used by the cheerleaders, wrestling, football team, clubs and organizations.”
Vaske added that auxiliary gyms feature an overhang that will offer tables and chairs.
“This is what we call the student hangout area,” he said. “This will give them a place to wait for pickup, meet with other students and they are safe and out of the weather.”
He added that the design of those two buildings were based on input from staff, giving them the space and areas that they requested.
Other projects approved included the initial BG-1 and capital funds request for the following projects: North Laurel High School Baseball and Softball Synthetic Turf, South Laurel High School Baseball and Softball Synthetic Turf, North Laurel Middle School Re-roof, South Laurel High School Gym Floor Replacement, North Laurel High School Bleacher Replacement, South Laurel High School Bleacher Replacement and North Laurel Middle School Bleacher Replacement.
Some of the bleachers are the original ones when those schools were built, Bennett said, such as North Laurel Middle School. The floor in the South Laurel Middle School has been refinished and, according to School Finance Officer Adam Hooker, will require new flooring.
“We looked at some of that and the nails are showing,” Hooker told board members. “We’ve always had the floors sealed but we’re down as far as we can go. We have to have a new floor.”
The NLHS bleachers pose a problem, Hooker added, because replacement parts are difficult to find while the lower level bleachers at SLHS “have issues.”
Leaks and replacement roofing for the two middle schools are also on the list of projects. Hooker said SLMS had been recoated but still had leaks. The roofing has been in place since the school was constructed in 1988.
Board members also approved several positions. Those included creating a Special Needs Preschool Assistant for Hazel Green Elementary and an LBD Teacher for Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary. Positions that were vacated and approved to recreate were a Special Needs Assistant for North Laurel Middle School, an LBD Teacher for North Laurel Middle School, a Family Resource Center Secretary for Colony Elementary/Hazel Green Elementary, a Special Needs Assistant for Johnson Elementary, a Maintenance Tech II for the District and a Special Needs Assistant for Hunter Hills Elementary.
Board members also approved:
• Purchasing a new school bus to replace one that had been damaged in an accident. Hooker said the bus driver was not at fault in that accident. No price for the bus was stated.
• Approved the 2023-2024 school calendar, which Bennett said had not changed much from this year’s calendars, showing 174 instructional days for students and 188 days for teachers.
• Approved the 2023-2024 Daily School Schedule, which again mirrors the same days off as in the 2022-2023 schedule.
• Agreement between Junior Achievement Bluegrass and Laurel County Board of Education
• Superintendents and Board member registration and travel to attend Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) Annual Conference February 24-25, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
• Hazel Green Elementary’s proposal to apply for the Steele-Reese Foundation Grant
Karr asked to discuss the salary schedule, which Bennett said addressed salaries for the school police department. Lewis added that a police department was mandated by the state but offered no additional funding for those personnel, leaving the expense on the school districts. Bennett said the district’s contingency fund compensated for the police department salaries.
Karr added that the construction projects and maintenance of the buildings was excellent.
“We have great facilities. I just wanted to make sure we’re taking care of the people in the buildings,” he said.
That came after Karr questioned raises for certified and classified staff. Bennett responded that classified staff had received a 9% raise while certified staff received 5% raises. Classified staff got larger pay increases because many of them work for lower wages than certified staff.
Bennett did add that there are currently no vacancies for coaches but that there were five teaching positions currently vacant.
The Laurel County School Board meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the Central Office meeting room, adjacent to London Elementary School on Main Street.
