LONDON - Officer Travis Hurley of the London Police Department has passed away, the department announced Thursday evening. Hurley was a 21-year veteran of the police department and had retired as a K-9 handler and a Lieutenant. He recently returned to the force however, serving as school resource officer for the Laurel County School District.
“Doing what he did best - positively influence the lives of our youth for the future,” London PD’s post reads in reference to Hurley’s time as a school resource officer.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said the heart of the City of London was broken Thursday night.
“We lost a giant of a man. Travis Hurley was a big man with an even bigger servant's heart,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.
Rudder said that after Hurley retired from the police force, he asked if the former officer would be interested in returning as an elementary school resource officer.
“He answered with the biggest bear hug I've ever had. We both were in tears,” Rudder added.
“We are deeply saddened with the passing of Travis Hurley who served as a Laurel County School Resource Officer,” the Laurel County School District said in a statement. “Travis was a family man, a role model, a man of faith, a public servant, and a beloved friend to many. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Hurley family.”
“That’s just the kind of man Travis was,” posted East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue when writing about Hurley as a school resource officer. “He was always giving back, and will be missed greatly.”
In its post, East Bernstadt writes that Hurley was a beloved member of the East Bernstadt community and “one of the kindest souls.”
The Laurel County community came together Thursday night, as East Bernstadt, London City Police and other first responders escorted Hurley home. Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown posted pictures of flags at the Laurel County Courthouse being lowered to half-staff in honored of Hurley. The courthouse lit its offices in blue to honor of Hurley, as well.
East Bernstadt says in its post that Hurley was an active member of FBC East Bernstadt and that he gave many years of service to the city of London as a public servant.
“I was able to attend church with Travis at one time and serve together in city government but more importantly, I called him friend,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack wrote on his Facebook account.
Carmack said Hurley’s service to the community and people of London would not soon be forgotten. He called Hurley a hometown hero and said that although the world needed more Travis Hurleys, “we know there will never be another one like him,” the councilman wrote.
State Senator Brandon Storm also took to social media to share pictures of he and Hurley together. Storm called Hurley a phenomenal person and a wonderful friend who will be sorely missed.
Several law enforcement agencies across the region also took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Hurley.
“Laurel Sheriff John Root and the deputies and staff of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office send their sincere condolences to Travis Hurley’s family, and to the Officers and families of the London City Police,” wrote the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. “Our unsung guardians have a special place in God’s kingdom. Rest well, Brother, You served with honor!”
“The Corbin Police Department is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Officer Hurley from London Police Department,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page. “We offer our sincere condolences to Travis’ family and coworkers. His contribution to this community and state will never be forgotten.”
Fiesta Mexican Grill, who has been collecting donations on behalf of Hurley’s family, said it would continue to do so throughout the weekend. In a post on Facebook, the restaurant writes that it will be selling $5 desserts and that all proceeds from the desserts will benefit the family.
“Tonight we are all in tears because of our loss,” Mayor Rudder added in his post. “But we know exactly where he is tonight and we rejoice in the fact that he is with God and the many family and friends there to greet him,” the post continues. “Continue to pray for Angela, Andrew and the many family and friends that are hurting tonight. I can just see that big smile when he heard ‘Well done my good and faithful servant.’”
Arrangements have not yet been announced.
