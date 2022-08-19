The long brick building hosting signs of "Senture, LLC" may look quiet on the outside. But the inside is a hub of activity of phones, computers and people - all working together for the common cause of helping someone in need.
Though often assumed to be a call center, Senture is instead a help center - a business secured by government contracts that serve people in need. Whether it be a question about Medicare or a distress call from an American stranded in a foreign country, the government-based contracts provide assistance to people in need.
"When Senture opened, there was initially about 30 employees," said Michael Bryant, one of the operations managers. "Now, almost 20 years later, we have nearly 4,000."
Senture was purchased last year by Teleperformance Group which has 40,000 employees and operates from its headquarters in Miami, Florida.
Regardless of the ownership, Bryant said the mission begun by the Deaton family remains strong in the company today.
"This was focused on the employees - giving them better than average paying jobs and helping them while they help other people," he said. "Our company actually doubled in size during the pandemic. There were so many people in need that were calling for help, whether it was with unemployment or assistance. We were here to help those in need."
Senture secures contracts with the federal government, state government and commercial healthcare, and currently has 26 different contracts.
"We started as a small business 20 years ago. In the last two years, we've gotten prime contracts with the federal government," Bryant added. "We now operate in 19 states and 80% of our workforce is virtual. We were able to end leases with the brick-and-mortar facilities and allow people to work from home."
Meanwhile, the awards and accolades of Senture continue to accumulate. They have been selected as "Best Place to Work" repeatedly on the local front as well as being recognized on the state level. They have been honored for their assistance in emergency situations - the most recent being assisting with callers during the American evacuation from Afghanistan last year.
"We are very much about people, the employees and being the help agency that meets the needs of the citizens," Bryant added. "We have done a lot of good during bad times for some people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.