Action for Autism, located in London, was formed in 2014.
We have banded together as an army of mothers advocating for autism and other special needs. As an organization, we are here to raise awareness in our community about autism and its effects on those of Laurel County. A4A is here to provide support to other parents facing the challenges of raising children with ASD and other special needs.
As of March 15, 2014, we received our 501c3, Public Charity Status. EIN #46-5047531
In past years our organization has raised money to make donations to:
• The Challenger league baseball team, coached by Carolyn Allen. These teams are made up of special needs adults and children. We were honored to sponsor them to help pay for uniforms, equipment, trophies and an end-of-season party.
• Special Education departments of Laurel County Public Schools, East Bernstadt Independent School and Clay County Public Schools. Check donations have been made for special needs dances, Special Olympics games, teaching materials, sensory items, iPads, iPad cases and iTune Cards.
• Camp L.E.A.P., which was a week-long day summer camp for children with disabilities. Check donations were made for items needed for camp.
As a group we have hosted:
• eight awareness walk events and support group meetings/trainings led by professionals in the field
• special movie screenings
• an 18+ year old adult prom and an Easter egg hunt.
We want to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community leaders in Laurel County; none of our work would be possible without their support.
In the future, Action for Autism wants to raise money to host more events like these plus play dates/social group outings. All of these events are provided at no cost to the ASD/special needs people and/or their families. While we have made some great strides, in our nine years together, Action for Autism still has a lot to accomplish in the future.
Our Mission
Action for Autism, London, Kentucky exists to ensure that every individual and every family affected by autism in Southeastern Kentucky receives the high-quality services they deserve.
Our Vision
Over the next year A4A will expand to have a Parent Support Group meeting monthly for at least 8 months out of the year to provide free support to those families affected by autism and/or other disabilities.
Our Values
A4A is dedicated to ensuring that every program, service, or support we provide to our community is of the highest quality. Specifically, all of our work is done based on the following core values:
• Each person with autism is unique, and should be treated as such.
• Every person with autism should have the same opportunities as any other person.
• People with autism should have choices and control over their lives.
Our e-mail: lisa_depew@icloud.com
You can feel free to message us on the Action for Autism Facebook page.
Carolyn Allen 606-312-2803
Kacey Bolton 606-224-7037
Lisa Depew 606-312-3761
Michelle Gaylor 606-401-5819
Misty Murray 606-309-4271
Emma Schooler 606-682-7058
Dawn Turner 606-813-6007
Allison Westerfield 606-309-4533
