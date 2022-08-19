This year's Rising Star is Corrine Madison Phillips, a 2022 graduate of South Laurel High School and National High School Scholar recipient. During her senior year she received National Fine Arts awards, state marching band championships as well as various scholarships and grants including the Charles G. Pear Scholarship, London Veterans Scholarship, Camelia Jackson and Bill York Scholarships and President's Award for academic achievement.
She is the daughter of Jamie and Janie Phillips of London and the granddaughter of James and Betty Boggs and the great granddaughter of Mary Jane Boggs and the late Pastor Troy Boggs, all of London.
Corrine is an active member in her church, Trinity Chapel Assembly of God, where she teaches children and assists on the Praise and Worship team. Corrine enjoys music and being with friends and family.
She will be attending the University of the Cumberlands this fall where she will be a Marching Patriot. She plans to pursue a degree in Human Services and Christian Studies. Corrine looks forward to the future in serving Laurel County in Social Work, Counseling and through her local church.
The Rising Star Award is an exclusive scholarship award from the Laurel County Homecoming Committee that recruits high school seniors to compose an essay describing their reflections and hopes of growing up in Laurel County. It is restricted to Laurel County residents only and the submissions are judged by an independent panel from out of the area, selected by the Homecoming board.
