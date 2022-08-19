When Lawrence Kuhl sees a need in the community, he immediately acts to find a resolution.
This has been his history since coming to the London area in 1964, serving as football coach at London High School, then moving on four years later to establish London National Bank - which became National City Bank and now is PNC Bank.
His most recent project, however, has made an everlasting impact on the youth of the area through the establishment of the Scott Rose Musical Parks at Levi Jackson Park and the Wellness Park.
Kuhl, as treasurer of the Scott Rose Foundation, approached the city tourism commission last year about donating funding to establish equipment on both playgrounds to better serve the autistic population. The additions to the existing playground areas would include musical equipment such as keyboards and other musical instruments inside the walkways of the playground structures. The rubber-coated matting on the playgrounds provides easier access to children with mobility issues. The swing set offers a swing where children can be strapped in while the parent is in an accompanying swing beside them. Another special feature of the playground is a round-about where children in wheelchairs can be rolled onto the device that is mounted into the ground - giving them the experience of a merry-go-round.
The Levi Jackson Park playground officially opened in September 2021 with the Wellness Park addition set for completion later this year.
Kuhl said the playground equipment was a solid investment in the development and future of all children in the community, acknowledging that the musical features were an added bonus.
"It's a known fact that music is the universal language," Kuhl said during the opening of the new park at Levi Jackson last year. "You can see that by the children who are using it already."
The Scott Rose Foundation funded half of the cost for the new playgrounds, which have become an even more popular site for children of all ages. The facilities offer extra parking for those with mobility issues - making it even more convenient for handicapped children to have access to the area.
As a long-time member of the Scott Rose Foundation, Kuhl said the mission of the organization has always been to assist children and young adults who needed help but were unable to find it elsewhere. The Scott Rose Foundation also supported Camp L.E.A.P. for many years, which offers children with disabilities an opportunity for a day camp with learning and sensory experiences.
Kuhl has long been an activist in the London and Laurel County area. Besides his work duties, Kuhl also worked with the high school athletic boosters and coordinated the Scott Rose Foundation softball tournaments for many years. He served as Laurel County Judge Executive for two 4-year terms and currently coordinates events for residents at Village Heights where he and his wife Donna live.
"I feel very honored to be recognized," Kuhl said. "The community has always been very supportive of the things we do and I appreciate that. The Scott Rose Foundation will probably dissolve soon and the playgrounds are something that will last for a long time."
The Kuhls have two children - Larry and wife Marti and Rodney and wife Debbie; four grandchildren, Marcus Kuhl, Kayla Rose Hart, and Matthew and Kristen Kuhl; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Scarlette Hart.
