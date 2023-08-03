The Laurel County Grand Jury will hear the case of a fatal stabbing that occurred last Friday.
According to an announcement released Thursday by Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson and Kentucky State Police Captain Ryan Catron, the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force conducted an investigation into the death of Robert Turner, 66, of London, around 8:24 p.m. Friday at a residence off Indian Camp Road approximately 11 miles west of London.
Investigators report that two individuals at the home were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute. Apparently during that exchange of words, according to task force officials, Turner is alleged to have pulled a pocketknife — opening the blade and causing a physical altercation to occur. During that altercation, according to task force officials, Turner received a stab wound that later caused a fatal injury to that individual. The victim was found inside the residence alive and critically injured by a woman who came to the residence a short time later. She left the residence and called 911.
Deputies arriving on scene performed CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived. Turner was pronounced deceased a short time later by staff with the Laurel County Coroner's office. An autopsy was conducted in Frankfort.
A pocketknife has been recovered by investigators. Neither the other individual involved in the altercation nor the woman reported to have found Turner have yet been identified by the task force.
The investigation is continuing by the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force. The case will be presented to a Laurel County Grand Jury for their consideration.
