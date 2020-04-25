Another positive COVID-19 case was reported in Laurel County on Saturday, bringing the total to 14.
The newest case is a 28-year-old male, who is recovering at home, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department.
This is the second new case within two days, with a 73-year-old female being reported on Friday. However, the two new cases came after a week of no new cases reported.
Across the state, the total number of cases have passed 3,000 although Kentucky's number of cases remain lower than in other surrounding states. New test sites are being established throughout Kentucky to test those who may be asymptomatic as well as those showing symptoms.
Kentucky and West Virginia remain at lower levels of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a map posted on Friday by the CDC. Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Illinois all have surpassed 10,001 cases, while Missouri and Tennessee show confirmed cases ranging between 5,001 to 10,000. In the southeastern United States, Kentucky remains one of the lowest number of cases reported thus far. North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama all are listed as having over 5,000 cases, while Florida and Georgia reported over 10,000 positive cases.
