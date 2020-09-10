Laurel County Health Department reported another coronavirus-related death on Thursday. The patient was a 93-year-old man.
The additional death would have brought the total to eight for the county, but the health department reported it had removed one from its death count on Thursday as well to keep the total at seven.
"Our protocol is to submit any death of a COVID-19 positive patient to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). A dedicated team reviews these deaths and rules if the death was or was not COVID-19 related," a statement from the Laurel County Health Department said. "This death was reviewed by the KDPH team and was ruled as not COVID-19 related. This individual had another diagnosis before being COVID-19 positive."
The total case count will still show that positive case, but the death county will not.
