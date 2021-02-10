LONDON — The Laurel County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county's death total to 36.
The deaths were of a 62-year-old female and a 40-year-old female.
The health department said that three more deaths have not been confirmed to be COVID-19 related as of Wednesday, but are being reviewed by the state-review board. Once reviewed, the health department will officially report them if they are deemed COVID-19 related deaths.
The county also had 24 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.
Ninety-two of the active cases are currently hospitalized and 112 are within a congregate setting.
The county has had a total of 5,741 cases.
