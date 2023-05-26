School employees for the Laurel County School District will see a larger pay raise than originally suggested - with board members approving a 3.5% raise for all certified employees and a $2 an hour raise for all classified personnel.
The decision came in a special-called meeting Thursday in which board members discussed the proposed pay raises that are necessary to approve the tentative budget in time for its deadline submission to state education officials for Tuesday, May 30.
Board member Brice Hicks said he'd spoken with teachers since Monday's meeting and the pay for Laurel employees was below other districts.
"I would almost rather we just enter into the budget a similar increase to what we did last year. Speaking to teachers the past few days, most are already looking at jobs in surrounding districts. Fayette County just passed a significant raise for starting teachers and graduate. Similar teachers are making not quite 40, 50 percent - after 25 years - of what we're paying and these are tenured employees."
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett pointed out that the fund balance includes accounts payable and other expenditures and does not give a truly accurate account of the actual funds of the district.
Board member Tony Krahenbuhl said he didn't agree with the 1% across-the-board raise and was more inclined to giving a 2 or 3% raise to all school employees. He later said he'd hate to give the larger raises, then have to raise taxes later in the year.
"I'd hate to give them a 5% raise and then raise taxes and take 3% back so what would be the point?" he said. "We're the stewards of the school's money. That's what we were elected for."
Ed Jones, who has served on the board for 30 years, said he wished all employees could receive a 5% raise but he realizes that much of the school district's funding comes from SEEK funds, which is based on attendance.
"The prices of homes with inflation, at the grocery store and gas pumps - our employees are also part of the taxpayer base here in Laurel County. We have a tendency to discuss things as if they were separated," Jones said.
He questioned Finance Officer Adam Hooker on the amount of funds per student, with Hooker replying that SEEK funds offer $4,100 per student this school year and $4,200 per student next year.
Jones added that attendance is key to generating more revenues for the school district.
"Just running some numbers, if we could increase our attendance by 500 students, that would generate over $1.5 million," he said.
Bennett said he stood by the 1% raise - emphasizing that employees received substantial pay increases last year and the 1% increase for this year was offsetting those raises. Bennett said he realized that all school employees were vital - and that none could be paid the value of their service to the district and the students.
"Everybody knows that we want to give them (school staff) all we can," Bennett said.
Board member Joe Karr said he had revisited the budget and "The money's there. It's been there for 10 years."
With that, Jones proposed a 3% pay increase for all employees. Krahenbuhl seconded that. Hicks and Karr disagreed, voting no and putting the issue back to a stalemate. Board chair Jeff Lewis was not present to break the tie.
After more discussion with Hooker, Karr then made a motion to give a 3.5% raise to certified employees and a $2 an hour raise to all classified employees. Hicks seconded that motion and when the issue was put to a vote, Krahenbuhl and Jones voted yes.
Hooker said he would re-calculate the numbers and put those into the tentative budget.
With that issue settled, the budget will be submitted to Frankfort education officials as is required and the meeting was adjourned.
The full viewing of the special-called meeting can be found on the Laurel County Public Schools website under the "Live Stream" tab.
