North Laurel High School’s basketball teams made history this year with both the boys and girls earning the District and Regional titles. The regional win sent both teams to the KHSAA state tournament. The boys lost against defending state champion, George Rogers Clark High School, who was defeated in their second round.
The NLHS girls team won at the state tournament against Frederick Douglass, but lost in the second round to George Rogers Clark.
Board members also heard from Hazel Green Elementary Principal Brad Mullins during the public comment section. Mullins has been principal at Hazel Green for 11 years and said he has witnessed the dedication of administrators and board members in putting student achievement above all else. Mullins said often there were more complaints than compliments and he wished to address the board in appreciation of their efforts.
Board member Ed Jones said the brunt of the success is borne by the school staff, which made the job of board members much easier.
A re-roofing project at North Laurel Middle School was approved, but the discussion regarding bidding out phases of the two high schools’ auxiliary gyms hit a snag with the South Laurel proposal.
The agenda item requested approval of bidding out the first phase of the project, which board member Joe Karr questioned before approving.
Karr said the proposed auxiliary gym location beside Gilliam Field had raised concerns from the public, declining to mention names of those who had contacted him. Chairman Jeff Lewis commented that the auxiliary gym location had been approved by SLHS Principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd and Athletic Director Ryan Nolan.
“So you mean you’re going to listen to people other than the experts — the principal and the athletic director?” Lewis questioned.
Karr responded with, “I’m going to listen to the voters.”
Finance officer Adam Hooker said the problem with holding up the bidding process would be the delivery of the steel and HVAC units that would delay completion of the project. Hooker added that approving releasing the first phase of the bids for the construction materials would not affect the location of the auxiliary gym — which could be changed. David Jackson, architect with Hacker Brothers, said delivery of those items usually took 22 weeks and a delay in the bidding process would put the project completion into late 2024.
After discussing the bidding process further, Karr agreed to vote yes to advertising for the first phase of the bids, with the understanding that the location of the new gym could be changed before construction begins.
Another discussion arose with the revisions to the district’s Athletic Handbook. Board member Brice Hicks said there was some confusion on the KHSAA rules, which lowers the grade point average from the letter grade “C” to 1.9, which is a “D” average. Assistant Superintendent Tharon Hurley said high school students must maintain a percentage of credits. Currently students must have 22 qualifying credits to graduate. Under the revised system, entering freshman start out with zero credits but must maintain 20% of their credit hours to play sports in their sophomore year. As the credits increase each year, so do the percentages. A student entering the 12th grade, for instance, must have passing grades in 75% of their credit classes in order to participate in school athletic programs.
School board attorney Conrad Cessna was not present for Monday’s meeting but Hicks said he had spoken with him regarding the KHSAA policies since the topic was on Monday’s agenda. Board members approved the changes in the Athletic Handbook with the exception of the retention policy and eligibility to play until the matter could be verified through Cessna.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett asked for approval of the audit contract for 2022-2023, recommending Cloyd & Associates. Bennett said there were few auditors who were experienced in the in-depth audits of school districts and that Cloyd & Associates was the sole bidder and had a good record in their prior work. Board members approved the measure unanimously.
Other actions included approval of:
• Agreement with CASA of Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties, Inc.
• Re-creation of a speech pathologist and a Special Needs Assistant for the school district.
• Out of District Staff Development requests.
• Overnight Student Travel request.
