With the tentative budget still looming, the Laurel County Board of Education will convene in a special-called meeting to further discuss staff pay raises and approve the tentative budget.
That decision came when board member Joe Karr questioned the proposed 1% raise for all school employees, which was listed in the proposed budget. Karr said he wanted to look further into the budget and hopefully propose a higher percentage raise.
That spurred a discussion among board members and school administrators, with Finance Office Adam Hooker explaining that the tentative budget must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by May 30 — which is a week away. He added that the pay raises could be looked at again, emphasizing that the budget presented to board members was “tentative” and could be changed. However, with the timeline so near, Hooker said getting the budget to the Frankfort office by the deadline was imperative.
Board member Ed Jones commented that if the tentative budget is not submitted by the May 30 date, the school district could have to pay fines for not complying.
But Karr said he wanted to look over the budget again — a sentiment that was seconded by board member Brice Hicks, who joined the meeting via Zoom. Hicks agreed with Karr wanting to review the budget before making a decision, especially with the 1% pay raise.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained that the tentative budget is merely “tentative” and can be changed. He said the cost of the 1% raise increases the school budget by nearly $500,000 and a higher percentage raise would place the school district below the state’s recommended level for their contingency fund.
School board attorney Conrad Cessna said the issue could be addressed in a special-called meeting, but it had to be done first by the request of three board members — which would comprise a majority of the 5 members. With May 30 falling on Tuesday, Cessna reminded board members that Monday, May 29, is the Memorial Day holiday.
Karr still insisted on more time to review the budget to check how funds could be re-appropriated to increase the pay raise, and asked for a special called meeting. That was agreed on by Hicks and board member Tony Krahenbuhl — thus giving them the majority for the special meeting. Board chair Jeff Lewis said he would not be available after May 25, which would leave Ed Jones, Karr, Krahenbuhl and Hicks to make the decision on re-appropriation of money, increased pay raise and passage of the tentative budget. As of press time Tuesday evening, no date for that meeting has been scheduled.
Karr later asked to remove one item from the “consent items” that deal with new positions.
“I don’t want to hire more people when we can only give a 1% raise,” he said.
Hooker said the positions listed as “create” were all positions that were paid by grant money. Those positions are Speech Language Therapist for the district, a Title I teacher for Bush Elementary and 2 at Hunter Hills Elementary, Title I Instructional Assistant for Cold Hill Elementary and a Special Needs Assistant for the district.
“The ‘re-create’ positions are from retirement or resignations and they are already in the budget,” Hooker added.
Board chair Jeff Lewis said that “re-create” means the position has previously existed, thus funding for those jobs is already included in the tentative budget.
Those positions listed to re-create are AC Classroom Teacher, two LBD (learning and behavior disorders) teachers, Home Hospital Instructor, Teacher Leader, Pre-K Assistant, Special Needs Assistant and Groundskeeper — all for the district, meaning they are not currently assigned to any specific school.
With that, Karr then agreed to keep the item on the agenda and it was passed unanimously.
The issue of transportation was also discussed, again with Karr stating he wished more funding was supplied to school programs so that groups would not be fundraising to pay for transportation funds. Hooker said the district absorbs most of the transportation costs for athletic teams.
“For the athletic programs, the gate sales could cover transportation costs. We give each high school money for athletic programs,” Hooker said.
Prior to the business session, board members honored students. The EKU/SESC Superintendent of the Year Scholarships were awarded to Lilly Parris of South Laurel High School and Kaylee Cawood from North Laurel High School. The South Laurel High School Bass Fishing Team was also honored, with several students ranking high in both regional and state competitions. The team of Haylee Anderson and Brooklynn Martin placed 1st in the Region and 3rd in state contests. Braydon Hodges and Logan Patterson placed 2nd in Region, 58th in the state, while Landon Alexander and Kyler Murray came in 8th in Region and 20th in state. Clay Bales and Wade Brock placed 15th in Regional competition. Coaches are Gerald Lewis and Dennis Hammons.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Bids for gas, diesel, garbage and athletic supplies. Bennett said BSN offered a catalog of supplies and items were ordered from them as a whole for the lowest bid. Waste Connections won the garbage bid, although Bennett said the fees had increased $700 per month from last year. Gas and diesel were given to different companies.
• Revisions to the 2023-2024 Athletic Handbook were approved with student athletes required to maintain a “C” average before being eligible to play. That includes a reference to the KHSAA’s recommendations for GPA for players.
• Revision to Policy 08.113 which allows dual credit and weighted GPA for students. Previously only students enrolled in and passing AP (Advanced Placement) classes could achieve the weighted GPA.
• Community Eligibility Provision Intent to Participate for the 2023-2024 school year. That provides free breakfast and lunches for all students.
