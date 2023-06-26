The Superintendent of the Laurel County School District announced his retirement next month.
In an email sent out on Friday afternoon to school employees, Dr. Doug Bennett announced that he will retire, effective July 31.
Bennett has been Superintendent in Laurel County for 11 years. During that time, the school district has achieved numerous honors, including the two county high schools being named as best high schools by U.S. News and World Report, several elementary schools achieving the Blue Ribbon designation for test scores, numerous construction projects that include renovations to Laurel County Day Treatment, North Laurel and South Laurel high schools, auxiliary gyms at the two high schools, artificial turf on both high school football fields and currently is seeking to install artificial turf on the two high school baseball fields. Other projects included maintenance on various schools throughout the county.
The establishment of the Center for Innovation is another huge step taken by the school administration over the past years. CFI offers advanced classes as well as vocational and professional courses to enhance the student learning process as well as provide opportunity for work-ready training.
Molly Barnett, Media Specialist for the school district, confirmed the email and said a full press release will follow the announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.