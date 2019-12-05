Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a two-county traffic pursuit that originated on KY 30 approximately five miles north of London about 11:03 a.m. Wednesday morning. One person had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, while an investigation continued for the other person that had fled the vehicle.
According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Taylor McDaniel observed a gold colored Suzuki SUV traveling northbound on KY 30 driving 70 mph in a 55.
When McDaniel made a turnabout engaging his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated to speeds over 100 mph traveling approximately eight miles into Jackson County, the release said. The vehicle traveled into a ditch line and up a bank, crashing through three fences and traveling across a field for approximately 200 yards.
The vehicle came to stop at a heavily wooded area where its two occupants fled on foot, according to the release.
One of the male suspects then confronted deputies violently assaulting deputies before being taken into custody, the release from the Sheriff's Office said. His name has not yet been released.
The other suspect had not been located as of Wednesday evening, but the investigation was continuing to try to identify him.
According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway in an attempt to determine why the vehicle fled from deputies initially.
Other agencies assisting included the Jackson County Sheriff's office, Jackson County Ambulance service, Jackson County EMS, Kentucky State Police, and the US Marshal Service.
