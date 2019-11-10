Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that someone had shot the Walmart building's exterior wall in southern Laurel County Sunday evening.
Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Brent France were dispatched to the shooting complaint at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
According to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies were advised that someone had shot at the building in back of the store near the automotive section.
Deputies were on scene Sunday evening and reported that some projectiles had been found and marks located on the side of the building and near a building gutter may indicate the building was struck.
No injuries have been reported.
Deputies were canvassing the neighborhood in that area in an attempt to determine where the rounds came from and to determine whether they were stray rounds.
Reports of a mass shooting are false, the press release said.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Investigation is continuing by Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards.
