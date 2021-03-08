Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.
Bruce Broughton is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, including a parole violation warrant, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday evening, Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France met a black colored vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Chaney Ridge Road, approximately 5 miles north of London.
As Deputy France turned around to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed before turning into a driveway. The driver has been determined to be Broughton who fled on foot and was not located. Two other individuals in the vehicle were arrested, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
To report a tip call 606-864-6600.
