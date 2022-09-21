LONDON— There has been concern of player eligibility going into the 2022-23 sports season. Here is all the information you need to know.
Many parents have raised concerns, after a mass email was sent out explaining guidelines on player eligibility. This information was sent out on Friday, which left many athletes who had played sports the previous year ineligible to participate.
Public Information Officer Molly Barnett stated in an email "This week our 11 elementary basketball teams are conducting tryouts. Principals went through sports physical forms last week as they do each season." she added "This process occurs to ensure all required information is completed and accurate before student tryouts. During this process, it was discovered that some students were not eligible to play due to attending a school out of their school attendance zone. Students who attend a school out of their attendance zone are attending a school on a waiver. School Attendance Areas policy 09.11 and Athletic and Sports Activities policy 09.31 pertains to students who attend a school outside of their residential school attendance zone and their athletic eligibility. These policies are summarized in the Laurel County Schools Athletic Handbook"
School Attendance Areas Policy 09.11: Transfers In-District and Requests for Policy Waiver
The procedure regarding student-athletic participation in a school outside of the student’s residential school attendance zone (transfer of schools without a move of residence) in Laurel County at each level (elementary, middle, and high) is as follows: Elementary, Middle Schools, and High Schools: Students who enroll in/transfer to an elementary, middle, or high school outside of their residential school attendance zone in Laurel County are not permitted to participate in athletics."
She also stated, "This policy language is not new. The Laurel County Board of Education approved the policy in 2020. All athletic policies are in the Laurel County Schools Athletic Handbook. The handbook is on the Laurel County Schools district website, under the Athletic tab, and hardcopies are provided to all student-athletes and coaches."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.