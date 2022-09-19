The long list of pending felony cases is somewhat smaller, after the September session of a Laurel grand jury returned 28 indictments. (See related stories, this issue.)
While drug-related cases comprised most of the charges filed against individuals, several others involved burglary, theft and other charges.
One drug trafficking case names three persons in a five-count indictment.
Randall Scott Farthing, 56, of Falls Street in London; Kenny Blake Wagers Jr., 23, of McWhorter Road in London; and Genia Noel Hardin, 34, of Holly Grove Road in London are charged with trafficking methamphetamine on April 3. Wagers and Hardin are charged with having over 2 grams of methamphetamine — their first offense, while Farthing is charged with his second offense of trafficking meth. All three are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wagers is additionally charged with giving a police officer false identifying information for intentionally giving a false name and age to a law enforcement officer.
Other indictments were:
• Kelly Joan Hoskins, 42, Hwy. 472 in Manchester — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of $500 value or less, and third-degree criminal trespassing on Feb. 11.
• Kristie Lee Hood, 39, of Lillian Lane in London — two counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking of $500 value or less, on June 24.
• William Michael Koziol, 35, of Countryside Circle in Knoxville, and 23-year-old Zachery Alan Ray Schiller of Willingham Drivein Lenoir, Tenn. — Koziol and Schiller are charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance on July 16 for possessing cocaine and Hydrocodone for sale. Koziol has five other charges — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams of meth), trafficking in marijuana (over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Adderall and Amphetamine), and third-degree possession of controlled substance (Alprazolam). He is additionally charged with second-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Rex Smallwood Jr., 34, Dean Hundley Road in East Bernstadt — receiving stolen property over $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender (PFO), on June 27.
• Christian Patrick Roberts, 30, of Old Whitley Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) on Sept. 17, 2021.
• Jason Adam Wells, 44, of Old State Road, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), on Oct. 25, 2021.
• Kimberly Ann Kidd, 40, of Indian Camp Road in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) on April 22.
• Jonathan Lynn Brumagen, 31, of Bill Karr Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree PFO on July 14.
• Juanita Susan Brady, 50, of Sweet Hollow Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 3.
• Jeremy C. Taylor, 32, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and second-degree PFO, on Feb. 4.
• William James McDowell, 34, Graystone Avenue in Louisville — conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree PFO, on April 13.
• Bryan Michael Gallacher, 51, of Cook Town Road in Bridgewater, VA — two counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000 for possessing a stolen 2014 Peterbilt semi truck and a 2014 Gerdan refrigerated trailer on July 19. He is additionally charged with second-degree PFO from a 2021 case of grand larceny of firearm and possession of drugs in Rockbridge, Va.
• John Vincent Miller, 60, and Jeffery Dwight Doan, 57, both of Hwy. 1376 in East Bernstadt — Miller is charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree PFO. Doan is charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree PFO, all on July 18, 2018.
• Joshua Dallas Hart, 38, of Beatty Avenue in Corbin — third-degree burglary and second-degree PFO from June 10 through June 14, 2022.
• Angela Edwina Smith, 45, aka Angela Edwina Broughton, of North Laurel Road in London — flagrant non-support from Oct. 14, 2014 through Sept. 2022.
• Trevia Lynn Aker, 41, aka Trevia Lynn Teague, of Hwy. 3784 in Pineville — flagrant non-support from Dec. 4, 2013 through Sept. 2022.
• Michael Joseph Teeguarden, 29, of Appaloosa Trail in Corbin — flagrant non-support from Sept. 29, 2016 through Sept. 2022.
• Rachel Beth Riggs, 34, of Tackett Spur Road in Lily — first-degree bail jumping on Aug. 22.
• William Edward Wilder, 39, of Echo Valley Road in Lily — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Mar. 15.
• Jodie Francis Bentley, 43, aka Jodie Francis Debusk and Jodie Francis Buckley, of Pine Top Road in London — fraudulent use of a debit or credit card of $1,000 or more from June 22 through July 27, 2022.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
