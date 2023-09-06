Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, the Laurel County Grand Jury will be presented with a case involving a man accused of rape, incest and sodomy.
Lanny Hacker, 70, of London, was arrested last Thursday as part of an investigation by Laurel Sheriff’s officials.
Hacker was initially charged with first-degree rape; first-degree sodomy; incest — less than 18 years old by a person three or more years older; and unlawful transaction with a minor.
A not guilty plea was entered on Hacker’s behalf in Laurel District Court during his arraignment on Friday.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash where it remained as of Monday when District Judge W.L. “Skip” Hammons found probable cause in the case to send it on for grand jury consideration.
During that hearing, the first-degree rape charge was amended down to second-degree rape with no objection.
At press time, Hacker remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
