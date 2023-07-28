The Laurel Heights senior living community has a booth to help raise money for Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the signature fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The national nonprofit organization raises money for Alzheimer’s research to end that disease as well as other forms of dementia.
Gaile Farley and Margaret Marvsich are roommates and for the last three weeks, they have sold over 100 paper flowers in the color purple — representing dementia. The roommates have raised more than $500 from their booth in the living community.
“It’s been very enlightening; my mom had dementia, and it’s bad,” Farley said. “I hope they can find a cure for it.”
A purple flower is $5 and donors can write a name in honor of a loved one or friend that’s been a victim of the disease. There’s a wall in the living community that is growing with the purple flowers.
“If we get people cured, they can enjoy life again,” Marvsich said. “I enjoy sitting here with Gaile and selling these (flowers).”
The funds are benefiting the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which includes the Tri-County area and has thus far been hosted in London and Corbin.
The 3rd annual Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled in London for September 30 at Town Center Park.
So far, according to the https://act.alz.org/, more than $24,000 of a $50,000 goal has been raised for this year’s event.
Meanwhile, Farley and Marsvich will continue their efforts to raise money to stop Alzheimer’s.
