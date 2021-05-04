A Laurel County man was arrested Monday after reportedly pulling a knife out on and threatening an ambulance crew who was trying to help his unresponsive wife.
Charles B. Smith, 38, had called Laurel 911 center from his residence on Cane Creek Road, approximately 10 miles south of London.
He requested an ambulance for his unresponsive wife and according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office report, he decided to transport her to meet the ambulance crew along the way due to living so far out in the county.
The Laurel County Ambulance crew met with him near Penny Lane on KY 229, approximately 2 miles south of London, and upon EMS attempting to assist, Smith reportedly began screaming profanities at both ambulance crew members and threatened to kill and stab them.
The crew also reported that Smith pulled a knife and began to threaten to stab the ambulance crew stating they were not doing enough to assist her.
EMS personnel radioed for law enforcement assistance at which time Smith threw the knife down and left the scene.
When Laurel County Sheriff's investigators arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, they located Smith at his residence and took him into custody without incident around 4:10 p.m.
Smith was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, and two counts of third-degree assault – EMS is victim.
Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He was set to be in court Wednesday and has a $10,000 cash bond.
Sheriff's investigators assisting included: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Brent France.
