Laurel County is ranked “High” in COVID-19 cases as of last week with 307 new cases between July 18 and July 22 and 252 new cases reported between July 11 and July 17.
That brings the county’s total cases to 23,305 since the first case was diagnosed in mid-March 2020. There have been 207 confirmed deaths and as of July 22, there were 9 persons hospitalized.
Most of eastern Kentucky is now in the “red” zone for high numbers of COVID. Only Jackson and Estill counties to the north and Pulaski, Casey and Wayne counties to the west are in the medium ranking. McCreary County is the sole county in southeastern Kentucky ranked in the “green” or “low” classification. Most of western Kentucky counties are ranked in the high level.
To avoid the spread of COVID-19 and the most recent emerging strain, the health department has posted some recommendations.
Among those are wearing masks at all indoor public gatherings — including K-12 schools. That has not been mandated at this point but it has been recommended.
Other tips to avoid the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home when sick, get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, follow isolation and quarantine guidelines, keep abreast of vaccinations, limit and/or avoid non-essential indoor public gatherings, practice social distancing and talk to your healthcare provider for preventive treatments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.