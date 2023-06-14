With teacher and substitute teacher shortages across the state, Laurel County school board members had an extensive discussion regarding policies regarding the substitute teacher situation.
Board vice-chair Joe Karr led the discussion regarding the policies for substitute teachers, which now allows those with 64 college credits to serve as substitute teachers.
But Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the school district preferred retired teachers or other certified teachers as substitutes due to their prior experience. Karr mentioned that KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) allows persons with 64 hours of college credits to be hired — again with Bennett interjecting that there could be liability issues in those situations.
Board attorney Conrad Cessna said that 64 college hours averaged to approximately 2 1/2 years, which usually only includes basic core classes.
“With that, you could have a 19-year-old teaching a 19-year-old,” he said. “We could create a pool of subs — some with 64 hours, some certified.”
Again Bennett said the school district had not hired anyone with just 64 college credit hours.
“You can’t train a teacher in 2 1/2 years,” he said. “There has to be some accountability and there are some risk issues. Atrocities happen in those situations.”
He added that orientation is held for substitute teachers.
“We prefer retired teachers because they have a track record and know how to handle children,” Bennett said.
Senior board member Ed Jones said one problem with hiring substitutes is that the individual never knows which school they may be needed for. Some, Bennett added, only wish to sub at a specific school or at a certain grade level — creating a shortage regardless of how many substitute teachers were hired.
Bennett added that subs are usually not needed in August and September and during the winter months, some are not available due to the illnesses of their own. Another issue with substitute teachers is that retired teachers serving as subs must limit their work hours to 129 hours — which usually places the sub pool in dire straits toward the end of the academic year.
That need is often accommodated by teachers filling in for absent teachers — sacrificing their planning periods or combining classes in a larger area such as a library. Karr suggested that teachers who give up their planning time to help with the teacher/sub shortage could be compensated financially for their dedication.
Karr then questioned the pay for bookkeepers, suggesting that their pay be raised. That brought in response from Financial Officer Adam Hooker, who said he would compile the information and submit it to board members for further discussion.
Another discussion arose from board member Brice Hicks concern about the athletic budget. Hicks noted the pay for head coaches in different sports are varied as is the “assistant coach pool.” The soccer allowance, for example, is $6,000 for both boys and girls high school soccer, volleyball, cheer and dance teams. But the number of assistant coaches and the amount of money allocated to those positions vary from other sports.
Hicks and Karr both advocated for raises for coaches, stating that Laurel County paid less than other counties. Bennett responded that most head coaches are not hired strictly as coaches but as teachers who fulfill the academic responsibilities as well as the additional coaching duties.
Karr said coaches and assistants were underpaid.
“We’ve gone through four coaches in four years at South (High School),” he said. “Coaches haven’t had a pay raise in 15 years.”
Hicks said the budget to increase coaching pay would average to $96,500. Bennett countered, however, stating that he and Hooker had computed the cost to be a $388,500 increase.
While both issues were listed on the agenda as “discussion,” no action could be taken during Monday’s meeting. The issue will arise in the next board meeting, however.
Construction projects are progressing well, with David Jackson and Ray Vaske showing slides of the progress at the Day Treatment Center, North High cafeteria and media/cafeteria at South High.
Inflation has affected the insurance policies for the school district, resulting in a $164,051 increase from last year. Bennett said the liability insurance on property had risen by $86,000 while the fleet insurance rose by $115,000. Bennett added that workman’s comp claims had decreased over the past year, however.
Better security on school buses was another issue addressed during Monday’s meeting. Board members discussed installation of stop arm cameras and bus cameras for the 107 buses operating in the school district. Bennett said the buses would have two cameras, front and rear facing on the stop arms and have more cameras on the bus that were angled for better viewing of incidents on the bus.
“Technology has improved. We usually order seven new buses, so we’re only getting two. The cameras will go a long way in improving safety,” he said.
The cameras will cost a total of $463,485, which will be the amount usually spent on some new buses.
Summer school and summer programs are underway and are progressing successfully, Bennett said.
Board members also approved the following actions:
• Advertise for bids for baseball/softball turf at both high schools;
• Award bid package for both high school auxiliary gyms;
• Agreement with ezEdMed Service for Medicaid training and billing;
• Elgin Dental Agreement and Elgin Dental Liaison Grant for upcoming school year;
• Dual Credit agreement with Eastern Kentucky University and Laurel County Public Schools for 2023-24 school year;
• Recreate 1 Home Hospital Instructor, 2 LBD (learning and behavior disorders) teachers, Teacher Leader, School Psychologist for the school district and 1 Special Needs Assistant for South Laurel Middle, 1 Special Needs Assistant at Johnson Elementary, Principal for McDaniel Learning Center, and Director of Accountability and Elementary Education for the district.
• Create 5 preschool teachers for up to 20 days each, 6 Speech Language Pathologists for up to 20 days each and 1 Occupational Therapist for up to 3 days, and 1 Physical Therapist for up to 3 days for the RTI summer staff.
