The recommended changes to Laurel County coaches’ pay and staff raises were approved this week for the upcoming school year, but not without some comments by board members.
The measure passed by a 3 to 1 vote. Board Chair Jeff Lewis was the sole “nay” vote, while board members Ed Jones, Brice Hicks and Joe Karr carried the motion. Board member Tony Krahenbuhl was not present for Monday’s meeting.
Lewis explained his stance on the pay raises, stating that he believed all staff deserved raises. He added, however, that the end result would fall on the taxpayers to bear the additional financial burden.
“I just want it on record — I think our people deserve every dollar we can responsibly give them,” he said. “But I think we’re being very irresponsible with the taxpayers’ money. We’ve been warned, we’ve been told, we’ve been shown, that the money’s not going to be there in the next two or three years. So in the next two or three years, the taxpayers of Laurel County are going to be footing this bill....and we’re the ones putting it on them. It’s not responsible for me to put this on my constituents. We’re not a business for profit. We have two sources of income — state funding and tax dollars. And we know the state is not going to fund these raises, so our taxpayers will fund these raises and it’s very irresponsible on our part to do that. So I will be voting no to these raises.”
Board member Ed Jones said he would not “stand in the way” of the raises being approved, but that he had concerns on the “blanket dollar amounts.”
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett — who is retiring at the end of next month — outlined some of the changes to the Kentucky School Board Association board policy updates, mentioning the complaint process for students/parents as well as the section prohibiting “inappropriate instruction containing sexual content.” That measure was passed during this year’s legislative session in Frankfort.
Bennett said the flexibility of allowing students to attend whatever school they choose and providing transportation to that particular school creates a problem with the KSBA (Kentucky School Board Association) policy.
“If we have a student in the southern section of the county that wants to go to a school in the northern section, we don’t have the luxury of having bus drivers and buses to transport them,” he said.
The Student Code of Conduct and Acceptable Behavior was also changed to include THC as one of the prohibited substances.
Hiring substitute teachers also spurred an extended discussion, with School Board Attorney Conrad Cessna stating the the school district did allow hiring of substitute teachers with 64 hours of college credit. However, while the policy exists, the school district has primarily hired only certified teachers as subs.
“We have the policy, it’s just not been the practice,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett reiterated that he did not recommend hiring subs with only 64 college hour credits. He did say, however, that retired teachers serving as subs created an issue at the end of the school year because many had reached their limit of hours. He said the practice of hiring only certified teachers as substitutes was established by prior administrations and was one he stood by, stating there obviously had been problems in the past to necessitate that practice. With that, board members voted unanimously to continue the current policy of hiring certified teachers as subs but with the option to hire those with only 64 college hours.
Board members also voted to create two part-time Instructional Assistant positions at Johnson Elementary and to re-create a Principal position at Sublimity Elementary, a Special Needs Assistant at London Elementary and an English teacher position at the Center for Innovation.
Other actions approved were:
• School Resource Officer (SRO) agreements with London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office
• Revised Athletic Handbook
• Student Teacher agreements with Ashbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Midway University, Union College, University of Kentucky and University of the Cumberlands.
• Hazel Green Elementary to apply for Kentucky Fried Chicken Wishes grant through the KFC Foundation
• Eastern Kentucky University dual credit agreement for upcoming school year
• North Laurel High School Softball to a booth at the 2023 World Chicken Festival
• Pay schedule for the 2023-2024 school year
• Amended calendar for 2023-2024 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.