When students at the Laurel County Day Treatment return from Christmas break, they will enter a new building.
Architect David Jackson and Construction Manager Ray Vaske showed slides of the progress of the facility, stating that the first phase of the renovation will be completed when classes begin in January. Slides of a new bathroom facility and classrooms were shown, with Jackson stating that furniture has been moved in the new section and will be ready to occupy in January.
The two also gave updates on construction projects — the new cafeteria expansion at North Laurel High and the Media Center and cafeteria at South Laurel High. Jackson said work at SLHS was “above ground” now. At North Laurel, the construction is steadily moving along and slides from the project showed how the new addition will incorporate the same design as the former cafeteria. At this point, the projects are $12,000 less than planned.
Jackson and Vaske added that the initial drawings for the auxiliary gyms at both high schools are being reviewed with school officials citing their specific needs for the new facilities.
Board members also honored the North Laurel FFA (Future Farmers of America), which competed in the Environmental and Natural Resources event last month at the FFA’s 95th National Convention. NLHS is the only national championship team in the state. Team member Haylea Brock won the national title and received a $1,000 cash prize.
Principal Tracie Smith and Assistant Principal Miranda Parker from London Elementary were also recognized. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said that London Elementary placed in the top 3% in test scores, falling in 26th place of 672 elementary schools in Kentucky. That places them at 87.1% in test scores. The school earned the blue rating, which is the highest rank of the new scoring system.
Exiting board members Philip Bundy and John Begley were also recognized, while incoming board members Brice Hicks and Tony Krahenbuhl were sworn in by Laurel/Knox Family Court Judge Stephen Jones.
School board members must take two oaths — one as required by the Kentucky Constitution and the other designed specifically for board members. That oath states the board members will not use their positions to influence the hiring of a family member or friend nor influence interaction with a business or particular person.
School board attorney Larry Bryson commended Bundy and Begley for their service.
“School board members are not paid a lot of money,” Bryson said. “They do it because they are interested in education. They have to attend training and have meetings at least twice a month, sometimes more.
The Gear Up staff also updated board members on their activities, explaining that with the grant being in its 5th year now, the 6th and 7th graders of the establishment of the program are now sophomores and juniors in high school. Gear Up staff are now working with those 1,200 students on preparation for college by taking them to targeted colleges and programs that might be in their interest range.
One-on-one conversations with the students is vital to the success of their planning for the future and new activities have been created to enhance those interests. Gear Up students and staff have sat in on science classes to encourage STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) opportunities and are teaming with Jackson Energy for a Family STEM Night for both North and South Laurel students. Financial literacy is another component for those students, with some focus on the KHEAA money they have earned by making good grades. Another event, STEM Goes Red, is also planned for the spring semester.
In other business, board members approved the School Facilities Construction Commission offer of assistance in the amount of $98,128. Those funds will be used for new technology equipment.
Another grant of $1,089,642 was also accepted and approved, with Bennett stating those funds are used to purchase equipment and resources for the two high schools and the Center for Innovation (CFI).
As the first semester of the 2022-23 school year winds down, three new positions will be available. Board members approved re-creating a lead maintenance worker position as well as a Special Education teacher for the school district and a Special Needs Assistant at Bush Elementary.
Although the Laurel County School Board normally meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays each month, the Dec. 26 meeting was cancelled due to the Christmas break and holiday observation of Christmas Day.
