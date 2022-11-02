While school officials are still touting the scores of the entire district, two other groups received recognition for their achievements.
School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett recognized the personnel at South Laurel High School for their recent recognition as Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Bronze award for the 2021-2022. That award is presented to schools who implement positive behavior among students and staff. Bennett explained the award was derived from behavioral management tracking.
“South Laurel is among the first recipients of this annual state recognition....made an outstanding effort to improve the climate and culture of their school according to TBIS (Tier Behavior Implementation),” Bennett said. “Thanks to the South Laurel High School staff for
Also recognized was the North Laurel Middle School girls 8th grade basketball team. Bennett said the team had improved their 2020-21 record of 13-13 to 32-9 for the past season. The NLMS 9th grade team then won the state championship.
Bennett also mentioned the school district’s police department, which now gives the district 24 trained officers.
“We have 24 officers on 16 campuses — 17 sworn police officers, 3 LEOSA officers, 2 on agreement with Laurel Sheriff’s Department and 2 Kentucky State Police that help us out,” he said. “We have 15 policies to provide guidance and, we have now been recognized by the Kentucky Law Enforcement (agencies) as a bonified law enforcement agency and we’ve received our ORI from the FBI and our officers were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Lay.”
Bennett added that the district is in process of obtaining more cruisers — the London City Police donated three vehicles for that purpose and Bennett said those vehicles are currently having the logos placed on them.
The school district will also have three new positions. Board members voted to re-create a Special Needs Assistant at Bush Elementary, a school nurse for the district and a Gear Up College and Career Navigator for the district.
The bids for the South Laurel High cafeteria and media center were also accepted. Bennett said the lowest bid came from a company that has previously done work for the district, although the winning bidder was not announced during the meeting.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Additional policies and procedures for the Laurel County Police Department
• Revised 2022-2023 Athletic Handbook
• Service agreement with Occupational Therapist, Lindsey Allen, for the 2022-2023 school year
• MedPlus agreement and addendum for the 2022-2023 school year
• Revised 2022-2023 salary schedule.
The Laurel County School Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Central Office meeting room at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.