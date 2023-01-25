With January being National School Board Appreciation Month, the Laurel County district recognized its existing board members during Monday’s bi-monthly meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett presented certificates of appreciation to the five board members, citing their years of service. Ed Jones is the longest serving member, since 1992. Current chair, Jeff Lewis, has served since 2013, with Joe Karr coming aboard in 2021. The two newest members, Brice Hicks and Tony Krahenbuhl, both began their terms on Jan. 1.
Also recognized were the Johnson Elementary girls basketball team, who won their first district championship this year. The Bush Elementary boys basketball team was recognized for their championship title.
Bush Elementary was honored for their test scores, placing in the Top 1% of the 672 elementary schools across the state, with an overall score of 89.3.
Board members also approved the 2023-24 draft budget, with Bennett explaining that the district’s contingency is $6.2 million.
“The state (Kentucky Department of Education) only requires a 2% contingency which is $1.3 million, so we’re doing well,” Bennett said. “The contingency funds help us with emergencies.”
The resignation of long-time board attorney, Larry Bryson, prompted an executive session in which London attorney Conrad Cessna was chosen as the new school district attorney. (See related story.)
The 2022-2023 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP) was also approved. The plan outlines the areas in which the district sets goals for improvement each year. Board member Joe Karr asked who prepared that document, with Bennett stating that Deputy Superintendent Denise Griebel performs that duty.
“That was complicated,” Karr said. “That takes a lot of work.”
Griebel explained that the CDIP is a requirement each year and targets areas of need for improvement.
Some new positions within the district will also be available, with board members voting to create an Instructional Assistant for the Laurel County Day Treatment program. They also approved re-creating a School Nurse position for the district, two Special Needs Assistants for Cold Hill Elementary and one Special Education/PASS Teacher for the district.
In other actions, board members approved:
• CSIPs (Comprehensive School Improvement Plans) for North and South Laurel High Schools
• Laurel County Commercial Driver’s License Agreement with Jackson County Board of Education.
