The taxing season has arrived and the Laurel County School District has set its tax rates for the 2023-24 tax season.
The rates did undergo a 4% increase, but increased assessments allow the school district to maintain that increase without raising taxes for individuals and businesses. During Monday’s bi-monthly meeting, board members set the rates as follows: Real estate property, 46.2; personal property at 46.5 and motor vehicle tax at 46.3 with utility tax rate at 3%. The tax rates are based on $100 per value.
That followed a report by Interim Superintendent Denise Griebel, who said the 2023-24 school year had gotten off to a great start. The first day of classes was Thursday, Aug. 10 and Griebel said enrollment on that day was “a little less than last year.”
She added that more students had enrolled on Monday, however. While positions remain unfilled in the school district, Griebel said this year has a landmark.
“This is the first year in a long time that we have principals in place at every school,” she added. “We have enough bus drivers and cooks — we do have some vacancies but we have an adequate number of staff.”
David Jackson and Ray Vaske, the architect and construction managers of ongoing school projects, gave an update on each of those. The Day Treatment facility is now entering into its third and final phase. Part of that includes demolition of an unsafe wall that will connect the renovation of Phase II and Phase III completion. The cafeteria expansion at North Laurel High School is complete and students are utilizing the additional space for both lunch time as well as some extracurricular activities. Construction on South Laurel High School is well underway and the new entrance is nearing completion. That renovation will eliminate the double door entrance and have only one entry point with a secured lobby. Administrative offices will be located beside the lobby area.
The artificial turf projects at both high schools was also approved with some revisions to the project.
Needed positions were also approved by board members. Those included: Creation of a Special Needs Assistant at Hazel Green Elementary and a Preschool Assistant for the district. Also approved were re-creation of a LBD teacher for the district/South Laurel Middle School; a Special Needs Assistant at Hazel Green Elementary, a Special Needs Assistant for North Laurel High School, and a Preschool Special Needs Assistant for Hunter Hills Elementary.
Other actions approved were:
• Steele-Reese Foundation grant for Hazel Green Elementary
• Revised part-time Occupational Therapist contract for 2023-2024 school year
• Part-time contract for school-wide counselor with Individual Intellectual Assessment Endorsement for new school year
• Full Utilization Head Start agreement with Community Action Council for 2023-2024 academic year
• Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation agreement
• Dual credit agreement with Big Sandy Community and Technical College
• Agreement with Disabled American Veterans Chapter 158 of Keavy.
The Laurel County Public Schools board of education meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.